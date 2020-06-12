AAPL

Tech firm IQE expects to return to profitability in first half

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

British technology firm IQE on Friday forecast a 27% jump in first-half revenue and said it expects to return to profitability, thanks to strong performance of its wireless equipment and light sensors businesses.

June 12 (Reuters) - British technology firm IQE IQE.L on Friday forecast a 27% jump in first-half revenue and said it expects to return to profitability, thanks to strong performance of its wireless equipment and light sensors businesses.

But IQE, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple AAPL.O products, warned that there was "considerable risk" for the second half of the year because of uncertainties around the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More