Tech firm IQE expects to return to profitability in first half

June 12 (Reuters) - British technology firm IQE IQE.L on Friday forecast a 27% jump in first-half revenue and said it expects to return to profitability, thanks to strong performance of its wireless equipment and light sensors businesses.

But IQE, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple AAPL.O products, warned that there was "considerable risk" for the second half of the year because of uncertainties around the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

