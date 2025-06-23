Tech, Financials, Industrials: 3 Leading Sectors of 2025

As we hit the halfway point of 2025, the year has proven anything but calm. Markets have faced several challenges, from geopolitical tensions and new tariffs to potential shifts in fiscal and monetary policy. Still, through the volatility, specific sectors have emerged as clear leaders.

While the broader market has swung from sharp April pullbacks to flirting with new record highs, these three sectors have shown notable strength. If current trends persist, they could remain key outperformers in the second half of the year.

Here are three of the top-performing sectors of 2025 so far:

XLF ETF Offers Easy Access to Leading U.S. Financials

Financial stocks have steadily outpaced the broader market this year. While the SPDR S&P 500 ETF is up a modest 1.94% year-to-date, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLF) has nearly doubled that return, rising around 3.9%.

For investors seeking to avoid individual stock picking, the XLF ETF provides a streamlined approach to gaining exposure to major U.S. financial institutions. XLF is a cap-weighted ETF tracking the performance of the Financial Select Sector Index, which represents large-cap financial companies from the S&P 500. It avoids small caps and focuses on major players, such as banks, credit card companies, and insurers.

XLF boasts an attractive dividend yield of 1.4%, a very low net expense ratio of 0.08%, and features top holdings such as Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Visa, Bank of America, and Mastercard. Together, these five names make up nearly 40% of the fund’s total weight.

Technically speaking, the ETF is consolidating near 52-week highs, which could set the stage for further momentum heading into the year's second half. The financial sector is well-positioned to continue leading with solid fundamentals, strong institutional backing, and a bullish setup.

XLK Offers Diversified Exposure to U.S. Tech Leaders

Technology stocks have also held their ground in 2025, matching the financial sector’s performance with a 3.9% year-to-date return. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLK) has bounced impressively, recovering more than 40% from its April lows, which were triggered by tariff uncertainty. Since then, XLK has gone on to notch new all-time highs.

The XLK ETF offers exposure to leading technology companies within the S&P 500, encompassing key industries such as IT consulting, semiconductors, computing, and communications. It’s ideal for investors seeking diversified exposure to blue-chip tech names. The fund manages $75 billion in assets, offers a 0.65% dividend yield, and has a net expense ratio of just 0.08%.

Approximately 96.5% of XLK’s holdings are U.S.-based, with high exposure to software (37%), semiconductors (34%), and communications equipment (15.5%). Given its broad exposure to the top growth engines in the economy, most valuable companies in the world, and its impressive rebound from earlier market jitters, the tech sector remains arguably the most important sector to watch for overall market trajectory clues.

XLI ETF Offers Exposure to U.S. Industrial Powerhouses

The biggest surprise of the year may be the performance of the industrial sector. While tech and financials have been solid, the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLI) has outperformed them both, surging nearly 8% year-to-date. That’s more than four times the return of the broader market.

XLI tracks the performance of large-cap U.S. industrial companies from sectors like machinery, freight and logistics, aerospace and defense, and industrial conglomerates. It offers investors a cost-effective way to invest in the backbone of the American economy.

With a dividend yield of 1.36% and a minimal expense ratio of 0.08%, XLI provides compelling value. The ETF’s top holdings include some of the most prominent names in industrial innovation: GE Aerospace, RTX, Uber Technologies, Caterpillar, and Boeing. These five holdings make up nearly 20% of the fund’s total weight.

What’s driving this sector’s strength? Renewed interest in infrastructure, defense spending, and the reshoring of supply chains has all contributed to this shift. Combined with strong earnings growth, the industrials sector is in a strong uptrend that could continue through the second half of the year.

