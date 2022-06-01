Tech, financials drag Australian shares lower

June 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Thursday, in tandem with global markets, dragged by losses in technology and banking stocks as investors remained wary of potential rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 1% to 7,164.50 by 0031 GMT. The index gained 0.3% on Wednesday.

Global equities traded lower after economic data from U.S. remained supportive of the Fed's planned pace of interest rate hikes, potentially influencing central banks elsewhere. .NMKTS/GLOB

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.6% at 27,308.25, while Wall Street's S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were 0.07% higher.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ emerged as top drag on the benchmark, shedding over 2%, on track for a third session of losses after tracking overnight declines on the Wall Street.

Sector majors ASX-listed shares of Block Inc. SQ2.AX, Xero Ltd XRO.AX, Computershare Ltd CPU.AX plunged between 0.4% and 6.6%.

Financials .AXFJ slipped over 1% with all of the so-called "Big Four" banks trading in negative territory.

The export-reliant mining sub-index .AXMM fell close to 0.5%, even as iron ore prices continued to move upwards. IRONORE/

Sector giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX shed 0.7% each.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks .AXEJ gained over 2% on sharper oil prices after European Union leaders agreed on a phased ban on Russian oil, while the ending of COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai raised demand prospects. O/R

Additionally, gold stocks .AXGD inched 0.7% higher on global inflation woes. GOL/

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 shed 0.5% to 11,322.32 by 0031 GMT.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it will allow registered trading banks to resume paying dividends, lifting the complete restriction it had placed earlier.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.