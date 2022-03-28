Tech, financial stocks lift Australian shares; China curbs weigh on miners

March 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, led by technology and financial stocks, though weakness in mining and oil stocks capped gains amid concerns over a drop in commodity demand, as Shanghai imposed a lockdown to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up about 0.7% at 7,462.4 by 1050 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.1% higher on Monday.

Tech stocks were among the top gainers, climbing as much as 3.4% in line with their U.S peers on the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC, with Xero Ltd XRO.AX and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX rising 2.8% and 6.5%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ were also up 0.7%, touching their highest since Nov. 16, with the country's "Big Four" banks gaining in the range of 0.1% to 1.4%.

Investors are mulling the prospects of more interest rate hikes, as global inflationary pressures continue to weigh amid geopolitical tensions and coronavirus concerns.

On the flip side, miners .AXMM lost about 0.6%, as sentiment was soured due to heightened COVID-19 curbs in China's financial hub Shanghai even as iron ore prices surged.

Index heavyweights including Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX lost between 0.6% and 1.5%.

A fall in oil prices due to supply crunches arising from a lockdown in Shanghai weighed on energy stocks .AXEJ, with Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX losing 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively. O/R

Gold stocks .AXGD also fell about 0.8%, following a slip in bullion prices, with Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX down 0.4% GOL/

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11,959.2.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

