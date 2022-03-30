Tech, financial firms lift Australian stocks for seventh day

By Jaskiran Singh

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by an extended rally in technology and banking stocks, as global sentiment improved on hopes of a possible end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO ended up 0.7% at 7,514.5, marking a seventh straight session of gains.

Russia on Tuesday promised to scale down military operations around Ukraine's capital Kyiv, while Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in face-to-face negotiations.

CommSec Market Analyst Steven Daghlian said that though peace talks were supporting sentiment, investors should remain wary of the continuous rise in bond yields which is not a positive development for tech firms.

Australian technology stocks .AXIJ were the top gainers on the benchmark on Wednesday, adding over 3.8% and hitting their highest level in 10 weeks.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX soared 6.1%, while accounting software provider Xero Ltd XRO.AX gained 5.3%, its highest since mid-February.

Financials .AXFJ added nearly 1% in their third straight session of gains. Westpac WBC.AX added close to 1%, and both National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX climbed 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively.

Commodity-linked stocks, however, continued to weigh on the benchmark for a second consecutive session. Miners .AXMM slipped 0.3%, while energy .AXEJ and gold stocks .AXGD also ended the day marginally lower.

"We're seeing mining and energy stocks coming under a little bit of pressure and I think its a mix of Russian-Ukraine peace talks and also the lockdown in Shanghai," Daghlian added.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 1.5% higher at 12,098 points.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.