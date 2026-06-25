Tech ETFs to Buy as SK Hynix Preps Massive $29 Billion Nasdaq Debut

The announcement of SK Hynix's blockbuster Nasdaq listing propelled its shares to surge over 12% on June 25, as investors cheered the move that will make this South Korean chip titan available in the U.S. stock market with a colossal $29 billion fundraising. This development places SK Hynix in an exceptionally favorable spot in the memory chip market, which has been booming due to the explosive artificial intelligence (AI) data center growth.

With SK Hynix currently controlling roughly 57% of the global high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market (as per Bloomberg), this landmark decision should enable the tech giant to secure a distinct competitive advantage over its domestic counterpart, Samsung Electronics, which remains unavailable on major U.S. exchanges.

Through this U.S. listing, SK Hynix also challenged its U.S. peer Micron Technology’s MU status as the default U.S.-listed memory bet by offering Wall Street a direct route to invest in SK Hynix stock.

Against this backdrop, U.S. investors eager to add SK Hynix to their portfolios have a critical window of opportunity before it officially hits U.S. bourses on July 10. However, given that the blockbuster announcement has already inflated the stock's valuation, buying the single stock immediately upon its U.S. debut risks buying at the absolute peak of post-listing hype.

A more prudent, cost-effective strategy is to gain exposure to technology-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that already feature SK Hynix among their top holdings. By doing so, investors can capture the pre-market momentum at a more reasonable entry point and ride the upcoming valuation wave in a highly diversified, lower-risk format.

But before diving into the specifics of these ETFs, it is crucial to answer the pivotal questions that arose from SK Hynix’s latest strategic move: What led this tech stock to pursue this U.S. listing, and what growth prospects does the stock offer that make it a compelling investment?

Rationale Behind the Nasdaq Listing

The primary driver behind SK Hynix's U.S. listing is undoubtedly the need for immense capital to fund the aggressive expansion of its AI chip production facilities. By entering the tech-heavy Nasdaq, the chip titan aims to broaden its global investor base and, most importantly, tap into deep pools of U.S. capital — the global epicenter of AI technological innovation. This move comes at a critical time, as the top five U.S. hyperscalers are targeting a massive $1 trillion in AI capital spending by 2027.

With global AI investment aggressively pivoting toward HBM and specialized DRAM memory chips, surging infrastructure demand has turned memory into the tech industry's primary bottleneck. Like other memory giants, SK Hynix is thus hyper-focused on extracting maximum profit from this exploding AI value chain, and for that, it must reliably deliver both current-generation HBM3E and next-generation HBM4 at an immense scale.

Achieving this level of production requires solid funds, which SK Hynix intends to secure through this historic Wall Street debut. The company has explicitly stated that 100% of the $29.4 billion in proceeds will be directed toward critical infrastructure. This includes funding its massive new chip fabrication plant in Yongin, South Korea, which is expected to begin operations in 2027. The funds raised from this Nasdaq listing, set to be one of the largest equity offerings in history, will also back the construction of SK Hynix’s first U.S. production facility — a landmark $4 billion advanced chip-packaging plant in Indiana.

What Lies Ahead?

The growth outlook for SK Hynix remains exceptionally bullish, as the structural shift in agentic AI workloads has broken the traditional boom-and-bust cycle of the memory industry.

Wall Street analysts have revised their price targets upward for this stock in the recent past, citing that SK Hynix’s HBM capacity for 2026 is already sold out, with severe supply shortages forecasted well into 2027.

Following the latest announcement, HSBC Research has raised its target price for SK Hynix from 2.9 million won to 4 million won, citing HBM pricing boosting momentum as the primary driver behind the upgrade. It has also assigned a 20% premium to the stock’s price for the U.S. listing.

Tech ETFs to Buy

Considering the growth potential of SK Hynix’s stocks, as mentioned above, forward-looking investors looking to capture this growth before the July 10 debut may add the following ETFs, which feature SK Hynix in their top holdings, to their portfolios:

Roundhill Memory ETF DRAM

This fund, with net assets worth $23.61 billion, offers exposure to 18 global memory chip companies. SK Hynix holds the second spot in this fund, with 24.26% weightage.

DRAM has skyrocketed 151.9% over the past year. The fund charges 65 basis points (bps) as fees and traded at a good volume of 71.91 million shares in the last trading session.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ

This fund, with net assets worth $10.63 billion, offers exposure to 84 companies that potentially stand to benefit from the further development and utilization of AI technology in their products and services, as well as in companies that provide hardware facilitating the use of AI for the analysis of big data. SK Hynix holds the first spot in this fund, with 8.13% weightage.

AIQ has surged 47.1% over the past year. The fund charges 68 bps as fees and traded at a good volume of 3.65 million shares in the last trading session.

iShares Global Tech ETF IXN

This fund, with net assets worth $9.09 billion, offers exposure to 128 software, semiconductors, and hardware companies worldwide. SK Hynix holds the eighth spot in this fund, with 3.30% weightage.

IXN has soared 53% over the past year. The fund charges 39 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.30 million shares in the last trading session.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN): ETF Research Reports

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.