Tech ETFs to Buy as NVIDIA Sets Foot Into PC Market via New AI Chip

In a landmark move that may reshape personal computing, NVIDIA NVDA launched its new RTX Spark superchip at the Computex technology show in Taipei, officially entering the PC market. The announcement marks a significant strategic expansion for the company, which is best known for its dominance in AI data center chips that fueled the generative AI boom and helped drive its market valuation above $5 trillion.

By bringing its AI prowess directly to Windows laptops and desktops through a partnership with Microsoft MSFT, NVIDIA is seeking to establish a new growth avenue while extending its reach across the AI stack from the cloud to edge devices.

For investors looking to capitalize on the upside of this historic shift, avoiding the concentrated single-stock volatility of a trillion-dollar giant, technology Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) heavily weighted in NVDA present a compelling growth opportunity.

Before identifying those ETFs, it is important to understand the rationale behind Nvidia’s latest strategic pivot and the revenue opportunities it could create, enabling investors to make a more informed decision.

The Rationale Behind Nvidia’s Bold PC Play

NVIDIA's decision to launch the RTX superchip is rooted in its ambition to lead the next phase of agentic AI, where AI agents operate directly on user devices rather than relying solely on expensive cloud-based infrastructure.

Unlike today's chatbots, future AI agents are autonomous programs capable of performing complex tasks on a user's behalf. However, running these agents in the cloud raises latency, cost, and privacy concerns.

With NVDA’s superchip embedded PCs, one can effectively address all these concerns. As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang put it, the RTX Spark allows an AI agent to run “24/7, meter-free” directly on the device. Moreover, the RTX Spark superchip addresses privacy concerns by moving AI agents from the cloud to local PCs.

Powered by Microsoft security primitives and the Nvidia OpenShell runtime, the hardware runs workflows natively, enforces strict privacy policies, and hides personal data before routing any necessary queries to external cloud models.

Impressively, the chip provides a massive 1 petaflop of local AI performance and up to 128GB of unified memory, allowing thin, 14mm laptops to natively run 120-billion-parameter models securely.

No doubt this latest move from NVIDIA offers the tech giant a competitive advantage over PC chipmakers like AMD and Intel, who have long dominated this space. While these incumbents have struggled to turn the concept of AI PCs into a reality due to software constraints, NVIDIA is leveraging its software expertise to challenge the x86 duopoly. The company has reengineered applications such as Adobe Photoshop and Premiere for its new chip and secured partnerships with major OEMs, including Dell, HP and Lenovo.

PC Market Outlook

The PC processor market is entering a secular upgrade cycle driven by "AI PCs." To this end, Goldman Sachs projects that AI-capable PC shipments to reach 150 million units, penetrating 59% of the market (as cited in a Yahoo Finance report). This "edge computing" boom should offer the next billion-dollar growth opportunity to NVIDIA, with major hardware brands including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, and Microsoft Surface having already committed to launching over 30 RTX Spark laptop models.

This mass adoption should trigger a monumental hardware refresh cycle, structurally elevating the silicon content value per laptop and directly benefiting NVIDIA’s top-line revenue growth.

Tech ETFs to Buy

While NVIDIA offers compelling growth prospects following the launch of its new superchip, investing directly in NVDA shares still entails risks, including a rich valuation, heightened regulatory scrutiny and dependence on manufacturing partners such as Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. Technology-focused ETFs can help mitigate these risks through diversification.

By investing in an ETF, you can capture the financial upside of NVIDIA's hardware triumphs while simultaneously gaining protective exposure to the broader semiconductor ecosystem —including Arm Holdings (which receives architecture royalties on the CPU) and software giants like Microsoft and Adobe that are actively re-architecting their platforms to run natively on this new silicon.

Against this backdrop, you can add the following Tech ETFs to your portfolio:

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares VGT

This fund, with net assets worth $147.3 billion, offers exposure to 316 companies from the following industries: technology software and services, technology hardware and equipment, and semiconductor and semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Of these, NVDA holds the first spot in this fund, with 18.59% weightage.

VGT has rallied 33.5% year to date. The fund charges 9 basis points (bps) as fees and sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It traded at a good volume of 6.34 million shares in the last trading session.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH

This fund, with net assets worth $73.41 billion, offers exposure to 26 companies involved in semiconductor production and equipment. Of these, NVDA holds the first spot in this fund, with 15.94% weightage.

SMH has surged 75.6% year to date. The fund charges 35 bps as fees and sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1. It traded at a good volume of 8.04 million shares in the last trading session.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW

This fund, with net assets worth $25.82 billion, offers exposure to 139 software, semiconductors, and tech hardware companies in the United States. Of these, NVDA holds the first spot in this fund, with 15.42% weightage.

IYW has gained 30.2% year to date. The fund charges 38 bps as fees and sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1. It traded at a volume of 0.43 million shares in the last trading session.

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF XLK

This fund, with net assets worth $129.11 billion, offers exposure to 72 companies from technology hardware, storage and peripherals; software; communications equipment; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; IT services; and electronic equipment, instruments and components industries. Of these, NVDA holds the first spot in this fund, with 13.56% weightage.

XLK has soared 37.7% year to date. The fund charges 8 bps as fees and sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1. It traded at a good volume of 10.15 million shares in the last trading session.





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Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (VGT): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.