Tech ETFs to Buy as Micron Technology Joins the $1 Trillion Club

In a historic milestone on May 26, 2026, Micron Technology’s MU market capitalization crossed the $1 trillion threshold, driven by an extraordinary 19.3% single-day stock rally that lifted shares to a close of $895.88. This dramatic rally places the memory-chip giant into an elite tier of a few tech titans, with MU following closely on the heels of other foundational chip architectures like Samsung Electronics, Broadcom, and SK Hynix, which have also recently entered the trillion-dollar club.

The latest development, backed by the accelerating multi-billion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout worldwide, has put a bright spotlight on technology exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have spent the past year aggressively expanding their allocations.

Before exploring the ETFs that may be best positioned to capitalize on Micron’s rally, it is worth examining the key drivers behind the company’s rise to trillion-dollar status and evaluating whether this growth trajectory can remain sustainable over the long run.

Catalysts Fueling Micron’s Value

With rapid evolution in AI models, compute architectures are becoming heavily memory-intensive, transforming memory from a simple commodity into a defining strategic asset. Micron has emerged as a primary enabler of this shift through its High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM), which is an ultra-fast, 3D-stacked DRAM designed to shatter traditional memory bottlenecks.

By executing a brilliant "skip-generation" strategy, Micron recently bypassed older iterations to mass-produce 24GB HBM3E for Nvidia’s H200 and Blackwell architectures. Building on this momentum, it has also begun volume shipments of next-generation 36GB, 12-layer HBM4 chips tailored for Nvidia’s upcoming Rubin platform, causing its 2026 supply to completely sell out. The company is currently focused on the development of HBM4E, its next-generation HBM product, and expects to ramp up its volume in 2027.

These innovations underscore the massive structural demand MU’s products enjoy, fueling its recent, sharp share price rally. To secure this growth, Micron recently announced a $2 billion expansion of its Manassas, VA, fabrication plant. Aligning perfectly with the federal CHIPS Act’s onshoring push, this aggressive U.S. expansion secures vital government incentives and establishes Micron as a premier supplier of critical AI memory in the Western Hemisphere, in days ahead.

Tech ETFs to Buy

Considering the aforementioned discussion, MU offers a lucrative long-term investment option. However, one must remember that investing directly in Micron carries a distinct headwind of cyclical vulnerability. The memory-chip market has historically been prone to brutal boom-and-bust cycles where sudden oversupply can decimate profit margins overnight, turning today’s high-flying growth stock into tomorrow’s steep correction.

Against this backdrop, gaining exposure through a diversified tech ETF mitigates this single-stock risk. By spreading your capital across an entire index, you retain exposure to Micron's explosive high-bandwidth memory upside while gaining a protective shield from unexpected supply-chain snarls or individual earnings misses.

Thus, investors looking for diversified entry points with heavy exposure to Micron's ongoing growth may consider adding the following tech ETFs to their portfolios:

Roundhill Memory ETF DRAM

This fund, with assets under management worth $11.64 billion, offers exposure to 17 global memory chip companies. Of these, MU holds the first position in this fund, with 28.28% weightage.

DRAM has surged 118% year to date. The fund charges 65 basis points (bps) as fees.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF IGPT

This fund, with a market value worth $1.16 billion, offers exposure to 101 companies with significant exposure to technologies or products that contribute to future software development through direct revenues. Of these, MU holds the second position in this fund, with 9.93% weightage.

IGPT has soared 64.3% year to date. The fund charges 56 bps as fees.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF SOXQ

This fund, with a market value worth $2.38 billion, offers exposure to 31 companies engaged in the semiconductor business. Of these, MU holds the second position in this fund, with 9.63% weightage.

SOXQ has rallied 81.7% year to date. The fund charges 19 bps as fees.

iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX

This fund, with net assets worth $38.16 billion, offers exposure to 30 companies across the semiconductor value chain, including those driving innovation in AI and benefiting from capital investments in digital infrastructure. Of these, MU holds the first position in this fund, with 9.51% weightage.

SOXX has surged 89.3% year to date. The fund charges 34 bps as fees.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.