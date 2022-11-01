Tech ETF Winners Amid Big Tech's Acute Slump Last Week

Big tech has just experienced an awful week. Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) together lost over $350 billion in market cap last week due to downbeat earnings and forecasts for the fourth quarter.

Meta had its worst week ever and Amazon slumped 13%. Forecasts were particularly miserable for Meta and Amazon, due to the economic slowdown. Meta fell short of earnings estimates, recorded its lowest average revenue per user in two years and said sales in the fourth quarter will likely fall for three quarters in a row.

Facebook and Google are specifically struggling on front advertising revenues. Only Apple (AAPL) was the winner by beating expectations for revenue and profit. The stock on Friday had its best day in over two years, per a CNBC article. Microsoft slumped 2.6% for the week, due to a 7.7% decline on Wednesday after the company offered weak guidance for the year-end period and missed estimates for cloud revenues.

However, not all areas of the tech corner suffered losses. Blockchain and digital transformation, networking, cybersecurity, digital payments and cloud computing were some of the winning areas. Cryptos bounced back sharply last week as rates fell and the dollar weakened, per Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA, as quoted on WSJ. Bitcoin mining companies, including Core Scientific, Marathon Digital and Riot Blockchain all recorded considerable gains.

The cyber security market is mainly fueled by emerging online e-commerce platforms and the emergence of core technologies such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence, cloud security, and others, as quoted on analyticsinsight.net. The global cybersecurity market is worth $173.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $266.2 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of about 8.9%.

The global digital payments market was valued at $7,360 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of $22,326.5 billion by 2030 at a CARG of 12.8% between 2022 and 2030, as quoted on an article on digitaljournal.com.

Against this backdrop, below, we highlight a few winning tech ETFs of last week.

Winning Tech ETFs

Blockchain & Digital Transformation

Global X Blockchain ETF BKCH – Up 14.4% Past Week

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF DAPP – Up 11.1% Past Week

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF RIGZ – Up 8.0% Past Week

ProShares Nanotechnology ETF TINY – Up 7.5% Past Week

Amplify Digital & Online Trading ETF (BIDS) – Up 7% Past Week

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) – Up 6.9% Past Week

Networking

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF PXQ – Up 7.3% Past Week

Cybersecurity

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF IHAK – Up 6.5% Past Week

Digital Payments

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund ETPA – Up 6.5%

Cloud Computing

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund WCLD – Up 6.1%







Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ProShares Nanotechnology ETF (TINY): ETF Research Reports



Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ): ETF Research Reports



Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH): ETF Research Reports



iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK): ETF Research Reports



WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD): ETF Research Reports



VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP): ETF Research Reports



Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (RIGZ): ETF Research Reports



Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (ETPA): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.