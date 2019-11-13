US Markets

Tech Data to be taken private in $5.4 bln deal

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Private equity Apollo Global Management will buy U.S. information technology equipment distributor Tech Data in a deal valued at $5.4 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Private equity Apollo Global Management APO.N will buy U.S. information technology equipment distributor Tech Data TECD.O in a deal valued at $5.4 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

Tech Data shareholders will receive $130 per share.

Reuters reported last month about the possible deal, citing sources.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; Phone: 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular