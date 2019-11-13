Tech Data to be taken private in $5.4 bln deal

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Private equity Apollo Global Management APO.N will buy U.S. information technology equipment distributor Tech Data TECD.O in a deal valued at $5.4 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

Tech Data shareholders will receive $130 per share.

Reuters reported last month about the possible deal, citing sources.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

