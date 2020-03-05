Tech Data Q4 Results Top Estimates; Does Not Provide Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tech Data Corp. (TECD) on Thursday reported net income for the fourth quarter of net income of $149.08 million or $4.15 per share, higher than $116.80 million or $3.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income was $175.49 million or $4.88 per share, compared to $171.10 million or $4.55 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter were $10.38 billion, edging down 1 percent from $10.46 billion in the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales were flat.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.82 per share on net sales of $10.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

As previously announced, the company said it Tech Data does not plan to host an earnings conference call nor provide forward-looking guidance due to the pending transaction with affiliates of Apollo.

