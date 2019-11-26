Tech Data Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tech Data (TECD) reported third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.02, flat with prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.99, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third-quarter, worldwide net sales were $9.12 billion, a decrease of 2 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales were flat. Analysts expected revenue of $9.37 billion, for the quarter.

"We delivered solid third quarter results while continuing to execute on our strategy and portfolio optimization actions," said Rich Hume, CEO.

