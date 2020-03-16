Tech Data Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TECD

In trading on Monday, shares of Tech Data Corp. (Symbol: TECD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.87, changing hands as low as $115.68 per share. Tech Data Corp. shares are currently trading down about 13.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TECD's low point in its 52 week range is $80.20 per share, with $145.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.08.

