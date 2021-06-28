Tech company Solutions 30 picks new auditor

By 0746 GMT, Solutions 30 shares were up 3.7%. This followed losses of 52% so far this year after hedge fund Muddy Waters criticised Solutions 30 business and auditor Ernst & Young refused to sign off its annual report. L5N2NA0DS

Solutions 30, which has corporate headquarters in Luxembourg and shares listed in Paris, mainly installs high tech electric meters and connects homes to fibre networks.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.