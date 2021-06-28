Markets

Tech company Solutions 30 picks new auditor

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published

French technology services group Solutions 30, whose shares have plummeted due to concerns over the transparency of its accounts, said on Monday it will ask shareholders meeting on June 30 to clear a proposal to appoint PKF Audit & Conseil Luxembourg as its new auditor.

By 0746 GMT, Solutions 30 shares were up 3.7%. This followed losses of 52% so far this year after hedge fund Muddy Waters criticised Solutions 30 business and auditor Ernst & Young refused to sign off its annual report. L5N2NA0DS

Solutions 30, which has corporate headquarters in Luxembourg and shares listed in Paris, mainly installs high tech electric meters and connects homes to fibre networks.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular