PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Technology company ASML ASML.AS, which is one of the leading suppliers to the semiconductor industry, said on Tuesday that it had successfully placed a bond offering of senior notes for an amount of 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion).

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

