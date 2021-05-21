Tech Careers 101: Top 5 Jobs in Tech and How to Get Them

What is “Tech”?

When people think about working in tech, they may picture someone pecking away at their keyboard, writing hundreds of lines of code every day and working for a big tech company like Apple, Facebook, or Google. But that isn’t always the case.

In reality, the tech industry is extremely broad and spans many different skillsets and personality types. On top of that, tech isn’t only important at large tech companies, but also at almost every single company on the planet, as organizations need to evolve with current technology to stay competitive.

Therefore, you can find a tech role in almost any industry, such as healthcare, retail, consumer, finance, and more. Better yet, tech is a fast growing industry, with employment growth in tech surpassing that of other industries in the near future according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Technology is an industry where you can make an outsized impact. Lauren Dillard, Executive VP of Global Information Services at Nasdaq

What Skills Do Tech Professionals Have?

Technical

Most tech professionals either are expected to have a technical skillset or are at the very least familiar with the technology field. This skillset can include a range of things depending on the job type, from programming in different coding languages like Java, Python, C+, and more, to doing statistical analysis using software like Tableau, R, and SQL, to understanding user experience and interface design.

While many jobs in tech will require technical skills, those without these skills should not feel discouraged. What’s most important in gaining technical skills is an eagerness to learn and dedication as many of those skills can be learned through education, such as online courses, and experience, be that an internship or a personal project. And of course, not all tech jobs require such “hard skills,” with many people in tech working in roles that are more focused on management, marketing, and operations in tech spaces.

Problem Solving

Much of the work tech professionals encounter has to do with solving problems. Tech professionals need to know how to break down problems into smaller understandable components in order to piece back together a completed finished product. Specifically in programming-related tech roles, being able to find and fix problems, or “bugs” in your own or other’s work, can be crucial to progressing big company projects and day to day operations.

It’s also important to be a good problem solver in management or design based tech roles, as these professionals work with many moving parts and may have to encounter and work through several issues at a time to make sure a project continues to make progress.

A big part of working in tech involves being creative about getting to solutions, collaborating and communicating with colleagues working on similar projects, and organizing your projects effectively. These skills are generally really important to being successful in the technology industry. To read more about different career related skillsets, click here.

Technology touches everything that we do on a day-to-day basis. John Son, Director of MarketSite Technical Operations at Nasdaq

Top 5 Jobs in Tech:

1. Software Developer

Ever wonder what makes your smartphone work? Who creates the apps you use? What goes into creating your favorite Internet browser? Chances are, it’s a software developer.

Software is essentially a program that tells a computer what to do. Software developers are the ones responsible for developing these programs and testing them to make sure they meet client and consumer needs. On top of that, they are responsible for monitoring and testing the quality and performance of current software and upgrading it when necessary.

Software developers are expected to have background in programming through education and/or experience. Typically, software developers earn a bachelor’s degree in computer science which allows them to gain important programming skills before they enter the work force. In some cases, it may be possible to build this skillset without a computer science degree through online courses and experience, but being a fast learner, having strong quantitative and analytical skills, and being dedicated are extremely important in this field.

Experience wise, many software developers gain hands-on experience in programming through internships, personal projects, mentors, and more. Software developers are also expected to stay up to date with industry best practices and trends and collaborate a lot among their teams, so it’s important to be quickly adaptable and have strong interpersonal skills.

The median annual wage for software developers was $107,510 in May 2019 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2019).

2. Data Analyst

Nowadays, companies have found a way to accumulate data, but there is so much out there. How do companies sort through it, figure out what’s relevant, and utilize it? In essence, the role of a data analyst is to do just that. Data analysts gather relevant data and information and convert it into digestible and actionable information for a company to use in making decisions, figuring out potential opportunity areas.

Data analysts do this by designing and executing large scale surveys, recruiting participants, organizing, analyzing, and interpreting the data through computer programs such as Microsoft Excel, R, Tableau, and SQL, and then passing on relevant information and findings in the format of charts and reports to company decision-makers.

Data analysts are expected to have background in the some of the programming languages mentioned above, strong mathematical and analytical skills, as well as good communication and presentation skills, necessary in relaying really complicated information in understandable and actionable way. Generally, data analysts hold bachelors or master’s degrees in statistics, computer science, or mathematics.

While most entry-level data analyst positions require a bachelor’s degree, data analysts can also be trained through certificate or courses offered by many different universities and online platforms, or can use these programs to build their resume and skillset. Here are a few good options that range in price point and duration.

Read more about the 3 different paths to break into data analytics here, and find more courses on data analytics here.

The average annual wage for data analysts is $66,396, according to PayScale.

3. Information Security Analyst

Information security is designed to protect any form of confidential and sensitive information or data which could be misused, destroyed, or disclosed if accessed unauthorized viewers or hackers. Security analysts are responsible for setting up and monitoring these protective systems to preserve the security of their company.

To do so, they are expected to understand all parts of the information security systems within their company, provide training to staff, find and address problems in company security systems, and upgrade those systems when necessary. Therefore, information security analysts are typically quick problem solvers, analytical, can foresee and address risk systematically, and have a vast knowledge of the latest best practices in security management, industry rules, and any emerging threats to cybersecurity.

To become an information security analyst, a bachelor’s degree in computer science, programming, or engineering is generally expected, with some analysts in higher positions also having master’s degrees in information systems. There are also a lot of certificate courses available to those who may not have such an extensive background but want to break into IS, one of which is called the

The median annual wage for information security analysts was $99,730 in May 2019 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2019).

4. Product Manager

In the tech world, almost everything is a product of some sort, whether it be a new Facebook feature, a smartwatch, a ridesharing service, and more. While there is a need for people to work on the technical side of those products, writing code and developing software, there is also a need for someone to manage these products. In fact, if you want to be in the tech industry without having extensive technical computer knowledge, this is an area of opportunity for you, as many product management positions have a wide range of preferred backgrounds, with some being not technical at all to some expecting basic programming knowledge.

Product managers are responsible for understanding their product through and through, starting at the needs and obstacles of their target customer. Through analysis of customers, product managers develop ideas for new products or for enhancing and upgrading current products. From there, they formulate plans from product ideation to development to distribution. Once these plans are approved, product managers work with engineers and development teams to begin the process of turning the product idea into an actual product. The product manager will then work with their organization’s marketing and sales teams to support the process of selling and advertising the product to customers.

Because product managers work in a range of industries, there isn’t one specific background necessary, but many product managers will benefit from some basic understanding of programming since they do need to work so closely with engineers. However, a bachelors or master’s degree in a business-related field will be really helpful in creating business plans that would be approved by higher management and ultimately be successful.

Since product managers also work with many other parts of the organization, they will benefit from strong written and verbal communicative skills, a deep understanding of their company’s target customer, as well as good critical thinking skills.

The average annual wage for product managers across industries is $85,732, according to PayScale.

5. User Interface (UI) Designer

A user interface refers to the point of human-computer interaction on any device, app, or website. This includes your home screen, your Instagram feed, and even the webpage you are reading right now! Any time you interact with a computer of sorts, you’ll likely experience a user interface. UI designers are the ones behind what you are seeing and interact with, aesthetically and functionally.

UI designers are responsible for creating the visual design of user interfaces. However, unlike painting a picture, UI designers not only have to think about the visual aspects of their designs, but also how a consumer will interact with the interface. Their ultimate goal is to make their interfaces “user-friendly,” meaning a lot of time goes into testing their designs through prototypes, making sure their designs stay consistent across the entire business, and understanding the impact of different design choices on customer behavior. They also work closely with engineers to make sure their designs are consistent with the final output.

As with product managers, UI designers work across all industries and closely with engineers, meaning there is no set background you need to break into the field, but some familiarity with programming could be extremely beneficial. On top of that, a bachelor’s degree in a field such as design, communication, computer science, and even psychology are often preferred. It’s also crucial that a UI designer has attention to detail, is empathetic and understanding of end user experiences, and is good story-teller.

The average annual wage for user interface designer across industries is $64,476, according to PayScale.

Conclusion

Overall, tech is a dynamic and rapidly growing industry, with many companies increasing their tech employee base each year. Tech roles range from very technical to design oriented to managerial, with required education and background experience varying among roles. In fact, there are many more roles in technology than mentioned, even those that don’t require a college degree. Therefore, if you are interested in the tech space, there is most likely a role that would work for you.

Here are some of the best entry level roles in tech that don’t require a bachelor’s degree:

Junior Data Analyst Computer Support Specialist Cyber Security Analyst Web Developer Web Designer/Front-End Developer Information Technology Manager Mobile App Developer

To read more about these roles, click here.

If you’re not yet certain that tech is the industry for you, read more about different industries and career types here.

