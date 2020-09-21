Markets

Tech Boom Ebbs: Here're 5 Stocks From the Next Hot Sector

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

5 Top Stocks to Buy From the Materials Sector

DAQO New Energy Corp. DQ Koppers Holdings Inc KOP The Scotts MiracleGro Company SMG the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Element Solutions Inc ESI Kraton Corporation KRA

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

Click Here, See It Free >>
Click to get this free report

Element Solutions Inc (ESI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraton Corporation (KRA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Scotts MiracleGro Company (SMG): Free Stock Analysis Report

DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular