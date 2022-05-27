AGL

Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes seeks two seats in AGL board if demerger vote fails

Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Mike Cannon-Brookes is seeking two board seats on AGL Energy's board if the power producer's demerger plans fail, the tech billionaire said in a letter to the company on Friday.

