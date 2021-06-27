Tech, banks drag Australia shares lower as states enter lockdown

By Arundhati Dutta

June 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday, weighed down by banking and technology stocks, as investors fretted tighter lockdown curbs after the country over the weekend reported one of the highest numbers for locally acquired coronavirus cases this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.3% at 7,286 points, as of 0026 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Friday.

Sydney began a two-week lockdown on Sunday as the Bondi neighbourhood cluster of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant rose to 110 in Australia's largest city, while an outbreak in the northern city of Darwin prompted a hard two-day stay-at-home order.

Movement restrictions sent travel and tourism stocks sharply lower. Flag carrier Qantas .QAN.AX and travel agent Flight Centre Travel Group FLT.AX were both down around 4%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ were the top drag with a decline of 2%. Afterpay Ltd APT.AX led with a 4.1% slump, followed by Nuix Ltd NXL.AX losing 2.4% to touch a record low.

Financial stocks .AXFJ dropped 0.6%, with the so-called "Big Four" banks shedding between 0.6% and 2.5%.

Shares of Westpac touched their lowest since May 21 after the Australian lender said it would sell its auto finance business to U.S. private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, as it seeks to focus on its core banking operations.

Despite a slight rise in bullion prices, the gold sub-index .AXGD fell 1.1%, with Gold Road Resources Ltd GOR.AX leading losses after the company lowered its production forecast for the June quarter.

On the upside, energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.6%, tracking an uptick in oil prices. Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX gained 0.4% and 1.1%, respectively. O/R

Stronger iron ore prices sent the mining sub-index .AXMM 0.2% higher. BHP Group BHP.AX added 0.8% while Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX jumped 0.5%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.12% to 12,610.5. Fonterra FCG.NZ, however, gained nearly 2% after the dairy producer said it will sell its stakes in two joint-venture farms in China's Shandong province.

