Tech, auto help Japanese shares notch 9-week high

By 0212 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 had risen 2.4% to 27,882.77, while the broader Topix .TOPX had climbed 1.82% to 1,968.82. Both were on course for a seventh straight session of gains.

U.S. stocks ended higher overnight, led by a 2% gain in the Nasdaq, as shares of technology and other big growth names rebounded from recent losses. .N

"An end of the war between Russia and Ukraine is already factored into the market," said Koichi Kurose, chief strategist, Resona Asset Management.

"Investors' focus now is on which sectors would survive under inflationary risks and those that were seen surviving were rising."

Technology stocks .IELEC.T led the gains, with electronic application equipment maker Keyence 6861.T jumping 4.1%, while game maker Sony Group 6758.T climbed 2.7% and chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 2.96%.

Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T was the top performer on the Nikkei with an 8.31% surge.

Auto and parts makers .ITEQP.T also shined, rising 2.77%, as the yen weakened further. Toyota Motor 7203.T gained 3.14% and Honda Motor 7267.T rose 2.71%.

Nomura Holdings 8604.T rose 2.68% after the brokerage said it would book a profit from the sale of a portion of its stake in affiliate Nomura Research Institute 4307.T. Shares of Nomura Research fell 5.19%.

Monex Group Inc 8698.T was untraded with a glut of buy orders after the online broker said it planned to launch an initial public offering of Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc. The stock was set to rise 16% to its limit.

There were 202 advancers on the Nikkei index against 20 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.63 billion, compared with the average of 1.38 billion in the past 30 days.

