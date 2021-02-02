Thimble Point Acquisition, a blank check company targeting high-growth software and technology, raised $240 million by offering 24 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $50 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with anchor investor KLP SPAC 1.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Elon Boms, who currently serves as the Managing Director of the Pritzker Vlock Family Office. He is joined by CFO Joseph Iannotta, who is the Controller of the Pritzker Vlock Family Office. Thimble Point Acquisition intends to focus on high-growth software and technology-enabled companies that are disrupting large and established industries and markets.



Thimble Point Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol THMAU. Citi and Credit Suisse acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Tech and software SPAC Thimble Point Acquisition prices upsized $240 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

