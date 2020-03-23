Tech And Its New Safe Haven Status (Podcast)

By Daniel Shvartsman

As the coronavirus bear market continues to roil investors, it felt like an opportune time for Akram's Razor and I to check in on the tech sector and the climate in general. In a call recorded as the market blew out on Monday afternoon, March 16th, we talk about what effect it's had on the tech sector in general. Is the bubble over? Will the Nasdaq be a safe haven and a future outperformer? We discuss the impact already felt in the market and where things might go.

3:00 minute mark - The seismic shift

6:00 - Change in valuation approach

12:00 - Can the Nasdaq continue to outperform

19:00 - Risk assessment

25:00 - Owning market performance and the loss of margin of safety

34:00 - How to assess going forward

39:00 - Potential sectors to invest in

48:00 - Are we at a divergence?

56:00 - Does a safe haven now sacrifice future growth?

1:03:00 - The flattening of volatility and the natural reaction

1:09:00 - The longer-term impact

1:12:00 - Close the market?

