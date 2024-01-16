Tech and Crypto: Investing for Lower Rates in 2024

By George Sweeney

It’s been a wild few years. High inflation coupled with rapidly rising interest rates shook global markets, but we might be about to turn a corner.

There’s no guarantee the federal funds rate will drop in 2024, so don’t go betting the bank. Although, it looks like we could see lower interest rates as we make our way through the coming year.

This turnaround would be sweet music to investors’ ears. Well, most investors. Lower rates could further boost two “risk-on” growth sectors: technology stocks and cryptocurrencies. And if you want to put yourself in the best possible position to benefit from these conditions, you need to be prepared.

Will interest rates drop in 2024?

You never know exactly what’s going through the minds of those at the Federal Reserve — or any other central bankers around the world.

Until recently, there’s been plenty of hawkish behavior and comments from Jerome Powell, shouting that caution is key and rate cuts should be at the back of people’s minds.

However, at the most recent policy meeting, the language from the Federal Open Market Committee seemed to flip, with the Fed becoming more dovish and hinting at the possibility of three rate cuts throughout 2024.

There’s been lots of discussion recently about how central banks got things so wrong and what they’ll learn from their mistakes going forward.

This change in attitude could be a result of a revaluation in policy. Some economists have warned about the problems we could face due to the M2 US money supply shrinking for the first time in 74 years throughout 2023. Perhaps the Fed has been listening.

Rate cuts aren’t locked in, and the Fed hasn’t taken rate rises off the table should the data change, but lower rates look more likely in 2024. Here’s how you might want to approach some investments.

Recent performance of technology stocks

The recovery and comeback of tech stocks in 2023 was like something out of a Rocky movie. But I think part of the reason this sector had such a return to form was because the pessimism from the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2023 was blown way out of proportion.

For example, Meta Platforms’ (META) stock price dropped around 75%, Tesla’s (TSLA) almost 70%, Alphabet’s (GOOGL) about 42% and Microsoft’s (MSFT) roughly 35%. These kinds of drops from quality stocks were a huge knee-jerk reaction, leaving plenty of room for a massive recovery.

Investors were lulled into a false sense of security in 2021 that rates would never rise and the Fed would protect the market at all costs. This naivety meant many were shocked when rates rose at the fastest pace since the 1980s. And inflation was also taking a bite out of investor optimism.

Do technology stocks have more space to grow?

Now that things have calmed down and sentiment is back to surface level instead of six feet under, we could see more growth opportunities for tech stocks throughout 2024.

Some investors will worry that tech stocks should be avoided because they saw such outsized growth in 2023. But it’s vital to look at this with a sense of perspective and keep in mind that a lot of this stock price growth was due to extremely low starting points.

If rates go lower in 2024, this could act as a catalyst for continued optimism, lower borrowing costs, greater earnings growth and plenty of fuel for recovered tech stocks to move on to more impressive heights.

How will cryptocurrency investments perform?

Along with tech stocks, there will be plenty of eyeballs on cryptocurrency markets this year. There are a few tailwinds for crypto right now, and lower rates could help fire up digital assets in 2024.

The upcoming Bitcoin halving, combined with the possibility of a spot ETF (exchange-traded funds) approval and a sprinkling of lower interest rates, could create ideal market conditions to kickstart the next bull market run.

However, when it comes to cryptocurrency investments, caution is key. There surely will be plenty of opportunities to make money — but personally, I’ll be sticking to Bitcoin as it’s the only crypto asset I’m happy to hold indefinitely.

Another huge lesson learned from the past few years is that it’s not necessarily the cryptocurrencies or blockchain technologies you need to be concerned with — it’s the platforms and exchanges.

If you don’t want to be a footnote in the trial of crypto’s next bad actor (as I’m sure there’s still some out there), take steps to manage your crypto investments safely and get set up with the best crypto exchange to suit your strategy.

And for those who agree cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin are likely to have a positive 2024 but don’t want the hassle of owning digital assets, consider looking at blockchain stocks or a publicly traded exchange like Coinbase (COIN).

About the author:

George Sweeney is a deputy editor at Finder. He has previously written for The Motley Fool UK, Nasdaq, Freetrade, Investing in the Web, MoneyMagpie, Online Mortgage Advisor, Wealth and Compare Forex Brokers. He's focused on making personal finance and investing engaging for everyone. To do this, he draws from previous work and his Level 4 Diploma for Financial Advisers (DipFA), sharing what he’s learned. When he’s not geeking out about money, you’ll find him playing sports and staying active.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.