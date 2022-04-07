Tech and banks drag Australian shares lower; Ardent Leisure soars

By Navya Mittal

April 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended in red on Thursday, dented by rate-sensitive technology stocks and banks as investors worry about the central bank adopting a tighter monetary policy, while Ardent Leisure jumped on a deal to offload its U.S. division.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.63% lower at 7442.8 points, extending losses for the second straight session.

Asian shares also retreated, in line with a global selloff, as markets were spooked by more aggressive noises from U.S. policymakers about the need for tighter policy. MKTS/GLOB

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had opened doors to the first interest rate hike in more than a decade, while the recent minutes of the U.S. Federal reserve meeting hinted a more aggressive stance on rate hikes.

"The RBA has also been raising its own expectations for the federal funds rate in the wake of recent data releases and the strong rhetoric from FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) members, including Chair Powell," Westpac analysts said in a note.

Australian technology stocks .AXIJ slid 3.4%, leading losses on the benchmark, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX falling up to 4.7%.

Wisetech Global WTC.AX and Novonix NVX.AX fell nearly 6% each and were among the top losers in the technology sub-index.

Financials .AXFJ lost up to 1.1% with the "Big Four" falling nearly 1% each.

"The global trend that's been driven by the FOMC is obviously still prevalent in the Australian markets," Jessica Ren, Rates Market Strategist at Westpac said.

Energy sub-index .AXEJ also slipped 1.3%, tracking the overnight plunge in oil prices after member states of the International Energy Agency agreed to release 120 million barrels from strategic reserves to try to quell price gains.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX fell 2.5% while Santos STO.AX slid 1.4%.

Shares of Ardent Leisure ALG.AX, however, jumped 6.2% after the company said it will sell its U.S. entertainment business to restaurant chain operator Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY.O for $835 million.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed flat at 12075.91 points.

(Reporting By Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

