Tecan downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

November 01, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

UBS downgraded Tecan (TCHBF) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of CHF 241, down from CHF 380. The firm is discounting a less active growth recovery in the near-term.

TCHBF

TCHBF

