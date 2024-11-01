Tecan downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

UBS downgraded Tecan (TCHBF) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of CHF 241, down from CHF 380. The firm is discounting a less active growth recovery in the near-term.
