TeamViewer To Buy Back Up To EUR 150 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) said that it will buy back up to 150 million euros of shares. It will be the company's second share buyback program as a listed company after the completion of a 300 million euros buyback in 2022.

The buyback, which is scheduled for completion in 2023, will be conducted in two independent tranches via the stock exchange.

The first tranche with a volume of up to 75 million euros, but not exceeding 9.11 million shares, is expected to start mid of February 2023. The second tranche of the SBB 2023 is intended to start shortly after completion of the first tranche and is subject to renewal of the buyback authorization by the Annual General Meeting in May 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.