Markets
MANU

TeamViewer Signs Five-year Deal To Become Manchester United's Principal Shirt Partner

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) said that it has signed a five-year agreement to become Manchester United's new principal shirt partner. The partnership will begin with the 2021/2022 season.

Manchester United said that the partnership will introduce Manchester United and its 1.1 billion fans and followers around the world to exciting new technology drawing on TeamViewer's expertise in remote connectivity services.

TeamViewer will enable Manchester United to bring its fans even closer to the team they love through ground-breaking AR solutions and remote access to the Theatre of Dreams, Manchester United said in a statement.

Germany-based TeamViewer has been installed on over 2.5 billion devices, has nearly 600,000 subscribers, and operates in almost all countries globally.

TeamViewer said that, due to the resulting significant increase in marketing expenditure, it revised its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the fiscal year 2021 to 49 - 51% of billings and projects the adjusted EBITDA margin to remain around 50% over the medium term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MANU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular