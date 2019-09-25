TeamViewer shares open flat after Europe's biggest IPO of the year

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares in German software company TeamViewer TMV.DE traded flat at their offer price in Frankfurt on Wednesday, their first day of trading, in what is Europe's biggest stock market debut this year.

Shares opened at 26.25 euros, which was also the final subscription price the company revealed late on Tuesday, and stood at 25.45 euros at 0729 GMT.

Private equity investor Permira sold a 42% stake in the connectivity specialist, raising 2.21 billion euros ($2.43 billion).

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Tassilo Hummel Editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com; + 49 30 2888 51 26; Reuters Messaging: tassilo.hummel.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.