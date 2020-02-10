Teamviewer Says Q4 Adj. EBITDA up 46% to 62.6 mln eur

German software company TeamViewer on Monday posted 46% growth in fourth-quarter core profit and said it expected billings to rise between 430 million euros and 440 million euros($471 million-$482 million) in 2020.

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German software company TeamViewer on Monday posted 46% growth in fourth-quarter core profit and said it expected billings to rise between 430 million euros and 440 million euros($471 million-$482 million) in 2020. The connectivity firm, which floated in September, said fourth-quarter billings rose by 34% to 100.6 million euros while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) jumped by 46% to 62.6 million euros. TeamViewer reported a 41% rise in full-year billings, exceeding its full-year target of 35%-39% growth. ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Douglas Busvine) ((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: TEAMVIEWER RESULTS/ (URGENT)

