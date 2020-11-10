Teamviewer says demand normalises after pandemic surge

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German software company Teamviewer TMV.DE said on Tuesday that demand for its remote connectivity was normalising after a surge driven by the coronavirus pandemic, but it still nudged its billings guidance higher for the year.

Billings, a measure of new business, are now expected to come in a range of 450 to 455 million euros ($532-$538 million), up from an earlier goal of 450 million euros, Goeppingen-based Teamviewer said. ($1 = 0.8452 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

