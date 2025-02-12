TeamViewer Q4 Profit Climbs, Sees Revenue Growth In FY25, Mid Term

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK) Wednesday reported higher profit in its fourth quarter with growth in revenues and subscribers. The technology company also issued outlook for fiscal 2025 and mid-tem, expecting growth.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased 15 percent to 34.69 million euros from last year's 30.27 million euros. Earnings per share grew 23 percent to 0.22 euro from 0.18 euro a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were 0.30 euro, compared to 0.22 euro last year.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed 33 percent year-over-year to 83.0 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 47 percent from 38 percent a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter grew 8 percent to 177.0 million euros from 163.1 million euros in the prior year. Revenue growth was 9 percent at constant currency.

Number of subscribers grew 2 percent from last year to 644 thousands.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, outlook anticipates continued topline growth, with pro forma ARR expected to grow between 7.5 percent to 10.8 percent from last year, and pro forma Revenue to grow between 5.1 percent to 7.7 percent.

TeamViewer further announced updated strategic plan and its mid-term targets, expecting sustained double-digit revenue growth from fiscal 2027 onwards.

For the FY 2026-2028 mid-term, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to be 70 percent higher in fiscal 2028 compared to FY 2024 standalone TeamViewer.

Revenue would be 850 million euros to 870 million euros for fiscal 2026, 935 million euros to 960 million euros for fiscal 2027, and 1.03 billion euros to 1.06 billion euros for fiscal 2028.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.