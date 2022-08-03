TeamViewer Q2 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Revenue Up 12%

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) reported that its second quarter profit after tax declined to 11.70 million euros from 14.68 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.06 euros compared to 0.07 euros. Adj. EBITDA increased to 58.1 million euros from 57.0 million euros.

Second quarter revenue increased to 137.48 million euros from 122.83 million euros, prior year. Billings were up 12% to 136.1 million euros. Subscribers at 30 June 2022 were 626 thousand, up 1% year-over-year.

For the full year 2022, TeamViewer continues to expect revenues to increase in the mid-teens to 565-580 million euros and an adj. EBITDA margin within the range of 45%-47%. TeamViewer expects billings for the full year of 2022 to be at or around the bottom end of its guidance of 630-650 million euros.

In light of the current macro environment, for the longer term, TeamViewer does not intend to extend the sponsorship agreement with Manchester United beyond its term.

