TeamViewer Q1 Profit Jumps; Reaffirms FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer SE (TMVWY.PK, TMV.DE), a German technology company, on Wednesday reported higher profit for the first quarter compared to prior year as revenues increased. Further, the company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance.

In the first quarter, net profit increased 15 percent to 34.19 million euros or 0.22 euro per share from 29.63 million euros or 0.19 euro per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, income was 45.3 million euros, compared with 45.6 million euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.29 euro, matching the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2 percent to 83.0 million euros from 81.7 million euros a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 45.3 percent, compared to 42.9 percent last year.

Quarterly revenue rose 3.7 percent to 183.17 million euros from 178.75 million euros in the previous year. On constant currency revenue increased by 0.4 percent. On a pro forma basis, revenues dropped 3.7 percent.

Annual recurring revenue dropped 2.9 percent to 737.3 million euros from 759.5 million euros a year before, while it grew 0.2 percent on constant currency basis.

The first-quarter growth was impacted by two anticipated effects of one-off 1E churn and SMB course correction measures.

Looking ahead to full-year 2026, revenue growth in constant currencies is still expected between 0 percent and 3 percent year on year compared with pro forma Revenue of 767.5 million euros in 2025

The company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA margin around 43 percent, versus 44 percent a year earlier.

On the XETRA, shares of TeamViewer were gaining 1.27 percent, trading at 5.19 euros.

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