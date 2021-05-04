TMV

Teamviewer Q1 billings, profit beat consensus estimates

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

German remote connectivity software company Teamviewer reported first-quarter orders and core profit ahead of expectations on Tuesday, as it confirmed annual guidance that it recently cut as it announced major sports sponsorships.

Billings rose 26% to 146.6 million euros ($176.5 million) at constant currencies, beating consensus estimates of 144.1 million euros in a poll of analysts published by the company.

Core earnings gained 22% to 90 million euros, ahead of a consensus forecast of 81.6 million.

($1 = 0.8307 euros)

