Teamviewer Q1 billings, profit beat consensus estimates

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - German remote connectivity software company Teamviewer TMV.DE reported first-quarter orders and core profit ahead of expectations on Tuesday, as it confirmed annual guidance that it recently cut as it announced major sports sponsorships.

Billings rose 26% to 146.6 million euros ($176.5 million) at constant currencies, beating consensus estimates of 144.1 million euros in a poll of analysts published by the company.

Core earnings gained 22% to 90 million euros, ahead of a consensus forecast of 81.6 million.

($1 = 0.8307 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

