TeamViewer Projects Q1 Billings To Rise 60% Or More YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) said the company is currently experiencing substantially elevated billings due to significant additional demand for remote access and home working solutions as a result of Coronavirus outbreak. The company projects first-quarter billings year-over-year growth rate of 60% or more.

TeamViewer said it considers the accelerated billings increase as a temporary development. Therefore, and due to the uncertain environment and the not foreseeable general economic repercussions of the corona crisis, the outlook for the full year 2020 remains unchanged, the company said.

