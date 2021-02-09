Teamviewer forecasts further growth, firm margins in 2021

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German software company TeamViewer TMV.DE forecast that its business would grow by up to a third this year while profit margins would hold firm, as the remote connectivity specialist reported a strong end to 2020.

Billings are forecast in a range of 585-605 million euros ($707-$731 million) after growing by 44% last year to 460 million euros, the company said, confirming preliminary results published in January.

($1 = 0.8280 euros)

