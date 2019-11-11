Teamviewer core profits up 95% in first results since IPO

Nov 11 (Reuters) - German software connectivity company Teamviewer TMV.DE, which floated recently in Europe's biggest initial public offering of 2019, reported a 95% rise in core profits and an expansion of its profit margins in the third quarter.

The listing, which valued TeamViewer at 5.25 billion euros ($5.8 billion), added a rare technology growth stock to a Frankfurt market that is heavy with industrial and auto stocks. F9N1LZ01R

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

