Teamviewer core profits up 95% in first results since IPO

German software connectivity company Teamviewer, which floated recently in Europe's biggest initial public offering of 2019, reported a 95% rise in core profits and an expansion of its profit margins in the third quarter.

The listing, which valued TeamViewer at 5.25 billion euros ($5.8 billion), added a rare technology growth stock to a Frankfurt market that is heavy with industrial and auto stocks. F9N1LZ01R

