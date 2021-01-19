TeamViewer Buys Xaleon - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer announced its acquisition of Xaleon, an Austrian startup and a provider of customer engagement software. TeamViewer recently integrated Xaleon's technology in its own enterprise connectivity solution, and decided to acquire the company.

Xaleon is a technology company that provides customer engagement software to streamline communication and collaboration between organizations and their customers. Xaleon was founded in 2018 as Chatvisor GmbH and has more than 20 employees in Linz, Austria. Xaleon's core product is a co-browsing technology that enables an advanced form of GDPR-compliant screensharing in web sessions without installation and transfer of user data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.