TeamViewer Buys US-based AR Software Firm Upskill; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a provider of secure remote connectivity solutions and workplace digitalization technology, announced Tuesday its acquisition of Upskill, the US-based pioneer in augmented reality or AR software for frontline workers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Upskill, founded in 2010, has two locations in the U.S. in Tyson's Corner, VA and Austin, TX. Upskill's digital workflow solutions support workers especially in industrial manufacturing, inspection, and audit use cases through real-time interfaces with smart glasses and handheld mobile devices.

TeamViewer said it plans to keep and grow Upskill's offices to expand its presence within the U.S. and to build on Upskill's important partnerships within the U.S. tech ecosystem.

Upskill has strong presence on the North American continent, and with the acquisition, TeamViewer expects to strengthen its position in the U.S. as a provider of industry-specific AR solutions.

Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer, said, "Our joint AR teams now represent the world's most experienced workforce in deploying wearable computing technology to the shop floor. By acquiring Upskill, we strengthen our capabilities in enabling digital transformation across all verticals and parts of the value-chain... The enterprise AR market is huge and growing rapidly, and we are perfectly positioned to tap that potential."

