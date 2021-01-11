Markets

TeamViewer AG Prelim. Q4 Total Billings Up 32% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) said, according to preliminary figures, fourth quarter total billings grew 32% at constant currencies. The total subscriber base grew to 584 thousand at year-end from 464 thousand at prior year-end.

TeamViewer expects 2020 billings of around 460 million euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 56%. Excluding Ubimax, the company projects organic billings of around 456 million euros ahead of guidance.

The company will publish its full fourth quarter and preliminary fiscal year 2020 results on 9 February 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular