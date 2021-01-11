TeamViewer AG Prelim. Q4 Total Billings Up 32% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) said, according to preliminary figures, fourth quarter total billings grew 32% at constant currencies. The total subscriber base grew to 584 thousand at year-end from 464 thousand at prior year-end.

TeamViewer expects 2020 billings of around 460 million euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 56%. Excluding Ubimax, the company projects organic billings of around 456 million euros ahead of guidance.

The company will publish its full fourth quarter and preliminary fiscal year 2020 results on 9 February 2021.

