TeamViewer Adjusts Deferred Tax Assets By EUR 7.0 Mln; Updates Prelim. Results

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) said, while finalizing its financial statements for 2019, the company noted that the recognized deferred tax assets on interest carry-forward need to be reduced due to necessary adjustments for trade tax purposes. After the adjustment, fiscal 2019 profit was 103.9 million euros (instead of 110.9 million euros). Fourth-quarter profit was 44.6 million euros (instead of 51.6 million euros).

TeamViewer said billings, adjusted EBITDA, revenue, profit before tax and all cash flows remain unaffected. The company intends to publish its annual report 2019 on March 26, 2020.

