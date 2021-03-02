US Markets
TMV

TeamViewer acquires U.S. augmented reality software firm Upskill

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

German remote connectivity software company TeamViewer said on Tuesday it had acquired Upskill, a U.S. company that specialises in augmented reality applications for front-line workers.

March 2 (Reuters) - German remote connectivity software company TeamViewer TMV.DE said on Tuesday it had acquired Upskill, a U.S. company that specialises in augmented reality applications for front-line workers.

The deal marks the third takeover by CEO Oliver Steil since TeamViewer, headquartered in Goeppingen, was floated in Sept. 2019 by private equity backer Permira. Terms were not disclosed for the transaction.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters