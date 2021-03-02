TeamViewer acquires U.S. augmented reality software firm Upskill

March 2 (Reuters) - German remote connectivity software company TeamViewer TMV.DE said on Tuesday it had acquired Upskill, a U.S. company that specialises in augmented reality applications for front-line workers.

The deal marks the third takeover by CEO Oliver Steil since TeamViewer, headquartered in Goeppingen, was floated in Sept. 2019 by private equity backer Permira. Terms were not disclosed for the transaction.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)

