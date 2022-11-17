US Markets
TMV

Teamviewer: in contact with Manchester United about contract

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

November 17, 2022 — 03:22 am EST

Written by Hakan Ersen for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Teamviewer TMV.DE is in contact with Manchester United about amending its existing contract, a spokesperson for the German software company said on Thursday, in response to a letter from Petrus Advisers calling its sponsorship deals "a sign of hubris and appalling judgment".

"TeamViewer had announced – as part of its Q2 communications – not to prolong the Manchester United partnership beyond its initial term," said the spokesperson. "In addition, the company has already communicated its desire to explore opportunities to amend the existing contract."

In a letter on Wednesday, Petrus had called for Teamviewer to end its sponsorship deals with Manchester United and Formula One.

"As active investors we will not tolerate that you spend ca. 1.4x your net profit or over 70 million euros per year on sponsorship contracts with Manchester United and Mercedes Formula 1," Petrus said. "You are not SAP, Oracle or Mercedes."

The Teamviewer spokesperson did not mention the company's plans regarding its Formula One sponsorship.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMV
ORCL
MANU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.