News & Insights

Teamsters union members ratify US agreement with AB InBev

Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

March 05, 2024 — 09:42 pm EST

Written by Utkarsh Shetti for Reuters ->

March 5 (Reuters) - The Teamsters union said on Tuesday its members approved a five-year agreement with Anheuser-Busch Inbev ABI.BR, ratifying a deal that includes pay hikes and improved healthcare for workers at the brewer's U.S. facilities.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev and the Teamsters union had reached a tentative agreement last week that averted a strike.

Under the agreement, which covers 5,000 Teamsters working at Anheuser-Busch breweries in the United States, union members will receive wage increases of $8 an hour, including an immediate $4 an hour raise in the first year, the union said.

The contract also includes a $2,500 ratification bonus, increased pension contributions, and restoration of retirement benefits for active and retired members.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((UtkarshUmesh.Shetti@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.