Teamsters union members ratify US agreement with AB InBev

March 5 (Reuters) - The Teamsters union said on Tuesday its members approved a five-year agreement with Anheuser-Busch Inbev ABI.BR, ratifying a deal that includes pay hikes and improved healthcare for workers at the brewer's U.S. facilities.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev and the Teamsters union had reached a tentative agreement last week that averted a strike.

Under the agreement, which covers 5,000 Teamsters working at Anheuser-Busch breweries in the United States, union members will receive wage increases of $8 an hour, including an immediate $4 an hour raise in the first year, the union said.

The contract also includes a $2,500 ratification bonus, increased pension contributions, and restoration of retirement benefits for active and retired members.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

