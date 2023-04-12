US Markets
Teamsters to UPS: No national talks until regional contracts are finished

April 12, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Baertlein for Reuters

By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES, April 12 (Reuters) - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union on Wednesday said it would not begin national contract negotiations with United Parcel Service UPS.N as planned next week unless local supplemental contracts are completed.

The largest private sector labor negotiations covering some 340,000 Teamsters-represented workers at UPS were scheduled to begin on Monday, April 17, in Washington, D.C. That national contract expires on July 31.

The teamsters said that only 10 of 40 supplements to the national contract have been resolved since those regional talks started in January.

"We have clearly stated our intentions to UPS from the beginning that there would be no national negotiations

until these regional contracts are completed," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said in the statement.

Teamsters-represented UPS workers are also covered under supplemental agreements, riders and addenda that are specific to the region where they work. Those contracts define provisions not included in the national agreement including paid time off, overtime, work hours, seniority and discipline language.

UPS was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Sandra Maler)

