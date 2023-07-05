Teamsters says UPS has walked away from negotiations

Adds details on negotiations

July 5 (Reuters) - The union representing roughly 340,000 U.S. drivers, package handlers and loaders at United Parcel Service UPS.N said on Wednesday the parcel delivery firm had "walked away from the bargaining table".

UPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Teamsters said in a tweet that UPS presented an offer, which was unanimously rejected by the union's national negotiating committee.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.