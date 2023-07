July 4 (Reuters) - The union representing roughly 340,000 U.S. drivers, package handlers and loaders at United Parcel Service UPS.N said on Wednesday it has not reached a contract deal with the company.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.