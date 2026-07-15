TEAM's Service Collection Tops $1B: Is Growth Set to Accelerate?

Atlassian Corporation’s TEAM Service Collection strategy has become a key growth pillar, strengthening its long-term revenue outlook. The business surpassed $1 billion in annual recurring revenues (ARR) while growing more than 30% year over year as of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, highlighting strong demand for its AI-powered enterprise service management platform. More than 65,000 customers, including over half of the Fortune 500, now use Service Collection, while enterprise ARR is growing more than 50% year over year, reflecting increasing adoption among large organizations. Beyond traditional IT service management, the platform is expanding into HR, finance, legal and marketing, broadening Atlassian's addressable market and creating additional recurring revenue opportunities.



Artificial intelligence is further accelerating Service Collection's adoption and customer value. Customers using AI-powered capabilities resolve issues 13% faster and handle 20% more issues, while Service Collection drives 50% of all agentic automation runs across Atlassian's platform. These productivity gains encourage deeper platform adoption and create cross-selling opportunities for complementary offerings such as Rovo, Jira and Confluence.



The long-term outlook is further supported by Atlassian's June 2026 announcement outlining the gradual transition away from Data Center deployments toward its cloud platform. This strategy is expected to accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled cloud offerings, in which Service Collection plays a central role. Combined with expanding enterprise adoption and AI-driven monetization, the Zacks Consensus Estimate projects first-quarter and full-year fiscal 2027 revenue growth of 16.1% and 13.3%, respectively, suggesting the $1 billion milestone could serve as a foundation for continued growth acceleration.

TEAM Faces Stiff Competition in Strategic Implementation

Atlassian is facing stiff competition in strategic execution as rivals continuously strengthen their AI-driven ITSM, enterprise workflow automation and platform capabilities, intensifying the battle for large enterprise customers.



ServiceNow NOW competes directly with Atlassian through its AI-native enterprise platform spanning ITSM, CRM, HR, security and workflow automation. ServiceNow emphasizes governance, policy-driven AI, workflow orchestration and an open platform while expanding through AI Control Tower and data fabric. ServiceNow also benefits from broad enterprise adoption, deep integrations and platform scale, challenging TEAM's enterprise expansion strategy.



Freshworks FRSH is emerging as a stronger rival to Atlassian by expanding its AI-driven enterprise service platform. Its platform offers fast deployment, lower implementation complexity and lower ownership costs. Freshworks is expanding Freshservice, AI-powered Freddy Copilot, IT asset management and enterprise workflows, targeting mid-market and enterprise ITSM opportunities. Freshworks leverages ease of adoption and value-driven execution to pressure TEAM in AI service management.

TEAM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

TEAM shares have declined 24.9% over the past six months, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s gain of 13% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s modest rise of 0.9%.

TEAM’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Atlassian trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 3.07X, compared with the industry’s 4.03X. TEAM has a Value Score of D.

TEAM’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TEAM's fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $6.07 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating projected year-over-year growth of 10.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TEAM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.