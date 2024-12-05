Teaminvest Private Group’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Update

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (AU:TIP) has released an update.
Teaminvest Private Group Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back, with a total of 7,343 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day. This activity reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
