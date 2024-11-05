Teaminvest Private Group Updates Share Buy-Back Activity

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (AU:TIP) has released an update.

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd has updated its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, reporting the repurchase of 7,075 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors interested in Teaminvest’s stock activities may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s commitment to stabilizing its share price.

